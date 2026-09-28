Even if we win all seats, we are against EVMs: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Sep 28: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said even if his party wins all the seats in elections, he is against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMS).

While questioning the need for using multiple layers of technology in the electoral process, he noted that developed countries like Germany and US use ballot papers.

"Why is there a need for a machine after a machine?" he asked at a press conference here at the party headquarters.

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"We have already told you that even if we win all the seats, we are against EVMs," Yadav said in reply to a question.

Hitting out at the government, he said, "Since you have such good relations with America, does America not vote through ballot papers? I have given the example of Germany before you several times. Germany is such a prosperous country and is far ahead of us in technology and research. Yet that country has not accepted EVMs".

Asked whether the Samajwadi Party would take to the streets over issues concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Yadav said the party had already worked out its strategy to defeat the BJP.

"We have already made our strategy to remove the BJP. And without removing the BJP, you cannot remove anyone. The real crisis is the BJP. Once the BJP is removed, all institutions will be fine," he said.

Yadav further claimed that the BJP would be removed by voters.

"The BJP will be removed on its own. The people are ready to remove it this time," he said.

Yadav also raised allegations concerning donations and offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying the issue had hurt the sentiments of devotees.

"People who believe in Sanatan Dharma are very hurt and distressed. Since the theft of donations and offerings came to light in Ayodhya, crores of devotees and people of faith have been cheated," he alleged.

The Uttar Pradesh government had constituted an SIT to investigate alleged irregularities in the handling of donations at the Ram temple.

"I will repeat the same thing -- they are very afraid of CCTVs. The truth is that nobody knows the amount (stolen from the temple). How much was stolen? How much metal was stolen? How much metal was replaced?" Yadav asked.

He also questioned whether authorities could distinguish between gold and brass while accounting for the donated metal.

"There is yellow brass and there is yellow gold. Who has the count of that?" he said. (PTI)