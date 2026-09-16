EU chief proposes social  media ban for kids under 13

BRUSSELS, Sept 16: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed banning children under 13 from accessing social media, online games and chatbots on Wednesday during her annual State of the European Union speech in Strasbourg.

"I am aware that many perceive the power of Big Tech as overwhelming and impossible to roll back. I disagree," said the EU executive.

"We do not have to accept addictive features. We do not have to accept children being drawn into ever more extreme content. We do not have to accept that girls have their photos used for AI-generated sexualized images," she said.

Von der Leyen said that under her proposal "mini accounts" chaperoned by guardians would be granted to kids aged 13-15.

The EU's 27 member nations will now vote on the proposal, which could spark tensions with US President Donald Trump, who has long criticized Europe's tech regulations. (AP)