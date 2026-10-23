'Eternal Youth Product': Himanta Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi

GUWAHATI, Oct 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said he agrees with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's description of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a "failed product", accusing the opposition party of repeatedly trying to relaunch him despite electoral setbacks.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said the Congress attempts to project Gandhi as a youth icon year after year, describing him as an "eternal youth product".

Modi, speaking at the NDTV World Summit in New Delhi, had referred to Gandhi as a "failed product" that the Congress repeatedly tries to launch politically.

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"The PM has elaborated that every time the Congress tries to launch a failed product, he (Gandhi) goes abroad to cool off. He returns and is again relaunched by the party," Sarma said.

The chief minister mocked the Congress for portraying the 57-year-old Gandhi as a youth and a representative of Gen Z, saying, "By that logic, even I will be Gen Z since I am also 57."

"The Congress has discovered one product for India -- the 'eternal youth product' who never gets old or matures," he said. (Agencies)