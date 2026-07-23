Eternal shares surge over 4 pc as Q1 profit jumps nearly four-fold

NEW DELHI, July 23: Shares of Eternal Ltd, which runs businesses including Zomato and Blinkit, on Thursday surged over 4 per cent after the company reported a nearly four-fold jump in consolidated profit in the June quarter.

The stock jumped 4.28 per cent to Rs 295.55 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it climbed 3.88 per cent to Rs 295.45.

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Eternal Ltd on Wednesday reported a nearly four-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 92 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, on the back of strong revenue growth of its quick commerce vertical.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 25 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal year, Eternal Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 20,211 crore as compared to Rs 7,167 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the reporting quarter were higher at Rs 20,314 crore as compared to Rs 7,433 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Food delivery business Zomato net order value (NOV) growth reached over 20 per cent year-on-year at Rs 10,769 crore, after four consecutive quarters of acceleration, company CFO Akshant Goyal said.

Quick commerce Blinkit NOV grew 86 per cent to Rs 17,132 crore, while going-out, 'District' NOV growth accelerated to 60 per cent to Rs 3,218 crore, he added. (PTI)