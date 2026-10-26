ESTIC 2026 Conclave seeks global presence for aspirational India

Dr Jitendra Singh

"The important ingredient for societal transformation would mainly come from science."

On 28 February 2006, former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam shared these words in his address to the Nation on National Science Day.

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Nearly two decades later, Dr Kalam's words find vindication in letter and spirit as PM Narendra Modi leads India towards 'Viksit Bharat' with a technology driven push that has been noticed and acknowledged by the whole world.

Science matters not only for what we discover, but also for what those discoveries make possible for our people. The real value of scientific progress lies in its ability to improve lives, solve problems and create new opportunities.

As India moves forward by leaps and bounds, the aspirations of a developed nation extend beyond economic growth and modern infrastructure. These include better healthcare, more productive agriculture, stronger industries, greater opportunities for young people and a better quality of life for every citizen.

Science and technology have a role to play in each of these aspirations. Our task is to ensure that the knowledge we create becomes a force for meaningful change.

And that, precisely, is the larger purpose of the 'Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave' (ESTIC) 2026. Now in its second edition, ESTIC builds on the national dialogue initiated in 2025 and seeks to strengthen the relationship between scientific research, technological innovation and practical application. It brings together scientists, policymakers, industry leaders, start-ups and young researchers around a shared national ambition.

Some of the most important questions before us are also the most immediate ones. How can scientific advances help farmers improve productivity? How can research make healthcare more accessible and effective? How can Indian industries develop advanced technologies, compete globally and reduce dependence on critical imports? How can we create new opportunities for young people through research, innovation and entrepreneurship?

These are not questions that any single institution or discipline can answer on its own. These require scientists to engage with industry, researchers to understand practical needs, and policymakers to create an environment in which promising ideas can be tested and developed.

ESTIC 2026 addresses this need through 12 thematic areas, covering advanced manufacturing, energy technologies, biotechnology, ocean science and maritime technologies, quantum communication, semiconductors, agri-tech, artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced healthcare, immersive technologies and space science.

Each of these areas carries possibilities that extend well beyond the laboratory. Advances in semiconductors can strengthen India's technological capabilities. Research in biotechnology can open new avenues in healthcare and manufacturing. Developments in artificial intelligence and robotics can transform industrial processes, while scientific work in agriculture and energy can contribute to more efficient and sustainable practices.

The challenge is to move from possibility to application. A scientific breakthrough may take years of research, but bringing it into everyday use often requires further testing, investment, engineering and collaboration. We need to strengthen this entire journey, from the first research question to a technology that delivers tangible benefits.

India's scientific ambitions will ultimately depend on the talent and imagination of its young people. A young researcher with a promising idea must have the opportunity to present it, learn from experienced scientists and connect with those who can help turn it into something useful.

ESTIC 2026 seeks to encourage this process through the "Frontiers in Focus" sessions and the "Young Researchers and Innovators Pitch Corner". The "Next-Gen Discovery Expo" will showcase India's research capabilities and emerging deep-tech ecosystem, while the "Innovation Exchange Hub" will facilitate interaction around technologies and potential collaborations.

Scientific research and entrepreneurship must increasingly complement one another. Deep-tech ventures, in particular, often require specialised infrastructure, patient investment and sustained collaboration before they can bring a technology to market.

Research institutions possess scientific expertise; start-ups bring entrepreneurial energy; industry understands production requirements and market needs; and investors can help finance the journey. When these strengths come together, the prospects of translating research into useful products and services improve.

ESTIC 2026 provides an opportunity to encourage such partnerships. Its technical sessions and exhibitions are intended not merely to display achievements, but also to facilitate exchanges that can lead to collaboration.

The journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047 cannot be built by government alone, nor can it be achieved through scientific research in isolation. It requires the combined efforts of research institutions, universities, industry, entrepreneurs and young innovators.

Dr. Kalam's words continue to remind us that science must ultimately serve the society. As we work towards a developed India, our success will depend not only on the discoveries we make, but also on the difference those discoveries make to people's lives. That is the larger aspiration behind ESTIC 2026…to bring India's scientific capabilities closer to the needs of its people and turn the promise of innovation into progress for the nation.

(The author is Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences)