Establishing Culture Centres Important To Preserve Civilisation Heritage & Cultural Depth: LG

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J&K LG said establishing cultural centres is as important as the economic development of the country as such centres are repository of civilisation, heritage, moral values and cultural depth of the country. LG today laid the foundation stone for the Mata Lalleshwari Cultural-cum-Heritage Centre at Mata Bhaderkali Asthapan in Thalwal, he project will boost spiritual tourism, preserve the legacy of the 14th-century mystic, and contribute to the region's economic revitalisation.