Essentials of Bamboo Cane and Craft Training Programme concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: The 14-day Essentials of Bamboo Cane and Craft Training Programme conducted by SBI Rural Self Employment Training Institute (SBI RSETI) was concluded here today with the participation of 22 candidates.

The programme was aimed at equipping participants with practical skills related to bamboo and cane craft, enabling them to explore self-employment opportunities and develop sustainable livelihood options.

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During the training, the candidates learned various techniques for preparing useful and attractive bamboo-based products, including decorative items and other essential craft articles.

The practical training focused on developing creativity, workmanship and entrepreneurial skills among the participants.

Assessment of the candidates was also carried out as part of the programme by Mohd. Shafi Ayaz, EDP Assessor and Ajay Kumar, Domain Assessor, from the National Academy of RUDSETI, Bangalore.

On the occasion, certificates of participation were distributed among the candidates by Romesh Chander, Financial Literacy Counsellor, SBI Jammu.

While interacting with the participants, he motivated them to make effective use of the skills acquired during the training and encouraged them to become self-reliant by starting their own income-generating activities.

Sunny Goja, Director, SBI RSETI Jammu, stated that the institute is continuously conducting various skill development and entrepreneurship-oriented training programmes for aspiring candidates.

She encouraged the participants to utilize the knowledge and practical skills gained during the programme for establishing sustainable self-employment ventures.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Sheetal and Shallu Sharma.