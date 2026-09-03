Essential Hair Care Tips for Monsoon Season

Shahnaz Husain

glmahajan@gmail.com

The monsoon season has a tendency to create hair trouble for most people, but the type of problem and the severity can vary for each individual.

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The level of humidity increases, along with sudden rain showers, sweat, and surrounding elements.

Increased moisture in the air, scalp build-up, frizz and unexpected hair fall are all common concerns that arrive with the rains, making hair care feel like an uphill battle.

These also increase oil secretion, leading to an oily and sticky scalp. This attracts dirt and pollution, making the hair dirty.

. Many also experience the season of hair shedding during the rainy season.

Some amount of hair loss is natural; neglecting to maintain scalp hygiene during the rainy season can result in the worsening of common issues such as dandruff, itching, and fungal infections.

It is frustrating, but it is also very common. The good news is that sticking to the right hair care routine during the rainy season can really help.

1---Use the Right Comb: ------

Are you really using the correct hair comb for your needs? If you are unsure, you are not alone.

You hardly pay any attention while picking out a comb.

It is said that a good hair day often starts with something deceptively simple -- the right comb.

Behind every hairdo that complements your overall look is the use of the best hair comb.

A hair comb for detangling and styling is essential in any hair care routine. It is helpful for dealing with knots, tangles, or wet hair.

Choose the right comb, such as a wide-tooth Neem Comb .

Make sure the teeth of the comb have enough space in between. It prevents unwanted breakage and assists in cutting down frizz.

Clean your comb frequently to avoid hair and scalp infections.

Always comb gently, starting from the ends and working your way up to the roots. Gently comb your hair with a wide-tooth comb to help it untangle more easily.

Remember to wait for your hair to dry before combing, and during monsoon, don't share combs to avoid fungal risks.

2---Short Hair -----

One of the simple tips to stop hair from breaking during this season is to keep it styled short. Short hair reduces the hassle of maintaining it. Long hair is tugged and is prone to thinning.

Humidity causes hair that has already been damaged to absorb moisture from the environment, making split ends more evident and frizz even worse.

Trimming the ends of your hair improves hair growth by removing split or damaged ends.

When the split ends are trimmed every 8 to 12 weeks, the splitting stops from further going up the hair shaft.

This will reduce your hair fall problems by a lot since you won’t be exerting on your roots by pulling down on longer hair.

3---- Keep Your Scalp Clean--

When it comes to healthy-looking hair, everything starts at the roots. Healthy hair always starts with a healthy scalp. A clean scalp is the starting point for everything.

Wash your hair frequently to avoid the buildup of dirt, oil, and sweat.

Keeping your scalp clean during the monsoon season is essential to avoid the buildup of dirt, oil, and sweat. Regular washing helps remove these contaminants and lowers the chance of scalp infections, which can lead to hair loss. Washing your hair three to four times a week with shampoo works well during this season.

Pick a shampoo that is gentle yet effective in eliminating grease, sweat, dirt, and any other kind of oil, but without drying out the scalp.

Start a wash routine right away according to your hair type. For instance, people with an oily scalp should wash their hair more frequently, while having dry hair calls for less regular washing.

Regular scalp massage improves blood circulation, resulting in hair growth, controls hair fall, and prevents hair breakage. You can use hair growth serum, spray it on your scalp, and gently massage using your fingertips. The serum also helps with better hair growth

4---Avoid Rain Water -----

While rain showers can be fun, the rainwater can damage your hair, as it can contain pollutants that can weaken and damage your hair.

Your scalp tends to be more itchy when your hair gets wet in rainwater. Rainwater, though seemingly clean, can mess with your scalp's pH, leading to hair problems.

Acidic rainwater and city pollution can settle and irritate your scalp, so wash it soon with a gentle shampoo.

“If it’s not possible to wash your hair quickly, make sure to dry your hair using a soft microfiber towel that absorbs water rapidly. Microfiber towels cause less friction and prevent hair fall.

You can take extra care to protect your hair by wearing a raincoat or using an umbrella.

5--- Maintain a Healthy Diet:-----

The health of your hair largely reflects your internal health.

Healthy hair begins from within. Hair follicles need nutrients to grow hair in the first place, so a nutritious diet can help prevent hair loss.

Nutrients protect your hair from damage and help promote hair growth.

While rain might tempt you towards hot and crispy treats, indulging can worsen hair and scalp issues. Opt for a fresh, healthy diet over junk food to protect your locks.

Consuming foods rich in vitamins and minerals, including fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, means your hair gets all the nutrients it requires to grow and become stronger.

Nutritionists suggest consuming: Lean protein, eggs, fish, lentils, nuts, seeds, dark leafy vegetables, and citrus fruits.The author is an internationally famous beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India