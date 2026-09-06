ESS contractors elect new body

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 5: The ESS Contractors Welfare Association Pampore has elected a new body following the dissolution of its previous union, with Ghulam Hassan Mir chosen as president in elections held today.

Fayaz Ahmad Dar was elected vice-president, Mohammad Idrees Bhat general secretary and Ali Mohammad Bhat treasurer, while Gulzar Ahmad Bhat was elected publicity secretary.

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The newly constituted body also includes Abdul Majeed Ahangar, Mohammad Ismail Sofi, Abdul Qayoom Bhat, Bashir Ahmad Rather and Adil Yousuf Bhat as members.

The elections were held after the existing union was dissolved by its president on August 20, according to a notice issued by the association.

The association said the new body had been constituted after following the prescribed procedure and would conduct its affairs and activities in a transparent manner.

The association also declared all previous letterheads, letterpads, seals, official stationery and other authorisations of the dissolved union and its former office-bearers cancelled with immediate effect.