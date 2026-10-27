ESRM stages street play on harms of intoxication

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: To aware the masses about the harms of intoxication, Ek Sath Rang Mandal (ESRM) here today staged street play titled 'Nashey Sey Halat Kharab Mat Karo'.

Retired army man, Ram Dass decided to work against drug addiction and to explain the young generation about the repercussions of drug addiction.

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He asks the youth to stop ruining own health and adds that choosing intoxication leads to physical, mental and social problems while rejecting it preserves health and maintains purposeful life.

Dass claims that substance abuse severely degrades vital organs and induces chronic mental issues such as severe anxiety and depression.

The street play contained an emotional and urgent plea that addiction often leads to fatal overdoses, chronic illness or accidents.

Dass says that life is valuable and health is a person's greatest wealth.

Actors who performed in the play were Shalley, Shivani and Vijay Malla.