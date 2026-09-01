ESRM stages street play on drug addiction

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Ek Sath Rang Mandal (ESRM) here today staged new progressive street play ‘Nashay Ki Latt, Mari Gayi Matt’.

Ram Dayal, a social worker is determined to stop drug addiction among the younger generation at any cost.

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He with his group members assembled the youth and explained them the repercussions of drug addiction in the long run

Dayal urged the female members of the society to work for controlling and reforming their brothers as there is always a disastrous end for the addicted people.

He explained to the younger generation that drug addiction bears negative results damaging our health, wealth and happiness.

Those who witnessed the street play appreciated and liked the theme.

Actors who performed in the play were Aryan, Poonam, Romika, Shaliza Singh, Seema, Shivani and Vijay Malla.

The play was written and directed by Vijay Malla.