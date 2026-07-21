ESRM stages street play ‘Maa Baap Ki Zimeydhariyan’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: Theatre group ‘Ek Sath Rang Mandal (ESRM)’ here today staged a street play ‘Maa Baap Ki Zimeydhariyan’.

The play was against drug addiction.

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Surinder Maharaj, a social worker is always eager to teach the parents for welfare of their children by guiding them against drug addiction.

He asks the parents to warn children against drug abuse which has become an epidemic and cruel problem of our society.

Surinder explains that parental vigilance is more effective tool to fight drug addiction among the youth.

He further said that early intervention significantly lowers the risk of developing long term chemical dependencies.

“If your child suddenly declines in school performance, shows changes in normal sleeping pattern or his eating habits change, then the parents are required to establish a warm supportive home environment to encourage voluntary child disclosure,” he maintained adding that the parents should also monitor friend groups of their children.

Actors who performed in the play were Shaliza Singh, Shivani and Vijay Malla.