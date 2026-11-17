Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: Ek Saath Rang Mandal (ESRM) here today staged street play against drug addiction under the name 'Atam Jagrukta Zaroori Hai'.

Sunder Dass, a social worker, was the main character in the play and he always works to aware the people against the adverse effects of drugs addiction.

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He pleads that self-awareness in this regard is necessary to fight the addiction.

Dass said that stress or anxiety should not be beaten by turning to intoxicants.

He voices for own values, strong will power and other similar qualities to fight depression or stress in day-to-day affairs.

The artists who performed in the play were Payal, Himanshu, Shivani, Rajat, Shalley and Vijay Malla.