ESRM stages play ‘Nasha Hai Kaali Raat Bhagao’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Ek Sath Rang Mandal (ESRM) here today staged street play 'Nasha Hai Kaali Raat Bhagao'.

Laxman, a noble man, is always worried about the younger generation indulging in drug addiction, particularly female students.

Advertisement

He asked young girls to retain their existence in society and avoid drug addiction and advised them that in case they experience any handicaps or depression, they should immediately convey it to their parents or teachers.

Laxman said that in marginalized areas, girls often use substances to momentarily evade poverty or numb the psychological distress of physical or sexual abuse.

"My advice is that the general escalation of drug abuse across India's younger generation stems from multi-headed social and psychological changes. For young girls, the consequences are particularly devastating as most rehab and de-addiction centres are structured primarily for men," he maintained.

Actors who performed in the play were Shaliza and Vijay Malla.