ESRM presents nukkad ‘Nasha Mukt Samaj Banayain’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Ek Sath Rang Mandal (ESRM) today presented its 524th Monday Theatre Series with a new progressive Nukad play titled "Nasha Mukt Samaj Banayain" at Smailpur village in Jammu, spreading awareness against the growing menace of drug addiction.

Addressing the gathering, social worker Tarsem Lal stressed the need for creating a drug-free atmosphere in society and called upon parents, mothers, elder sisters and brothers to play an active role in preventing children from falling prey to addiction.

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He said families should closely observe the physical and mental activities of their children, remain aware of their company, friendships and food habits and act promptly if any unusual behavioural or health-related changes are noticed.

Tarsem cautioned that signs such as laziness, unusual weakness and excessive sleep may indicate drug consumption and should not be ignored.

He advised parents to seek immediate help from rehabilitation specialists and the police, who can guide affected individuals towards appropriate de-addiction and rehabilitation centres.

"As a social worker, I am committed to saving these precious lives that have become victims of drug addiction," he said while assuring the public of continued awareness campaigns and support for rehabilitation efforts.

The play featured performances by Shaliza Singh, Romika, Poonam, Shivani, Aryan, Seema, Nitin and Vijay Malla.