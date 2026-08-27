Escaped jail inmates arrested from Rajasthan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 26: The two inmates who had escaped from Central Jail Srinagar three days ago have been traced to Rajgarh, Churu district of Rajasthan and apprehended with the assistance of Rajasthan Police.

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An official said that after the duo escaped from the high-security Central Jail on August 23, Srinagar Police launched a massive manhunt and put technical surveillance in place.

After strenuous efforts and continuous tracking, the location of the accused was traced to Rajgarh area of Churu district and they were apprehended.

Both the accused were lodged in Central Jail Srinagar in a POCSO case and had escaped by evading security.

Meanwhile, police parties have left for Rajasthan to bring both the escaped inmates back to Srinagar.