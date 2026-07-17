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Home / State / Erstwhile J&K-cadre IAS officer posted in Mizoram

Erstwhile J&K-cadre IAS officer posted in Mizoram

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, July 16: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has transferred erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre IAS officer, Choudhary Mohamamd Yasin from the Union Territory of Puducherry to the north-eastern state of Mizoram. A domicile of...

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Daily Excelsior
04:11 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has transferred erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre IAS officer, Choudhary Mohamamd Yasin from the Union Territory of Puducherry to the north-eastern state of Mizoram.

A domicile of Jammu and Kashmir, Yasin is 2015 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT Cadre.

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