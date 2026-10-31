EPG calls for action to protect Jhelum

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 30: The Environmental Policy Group (EPG) today called for accountability and effective action on illegal mining, untreated sewage discharge and the condition of embankments along the river Jhelum, warning that these issues have serious implications for the river's ecological health, carrying capacity and flood management.

In a statement issued here, EPG Convenor Faiz Bakshi urged Government departments to provide transparent, specific and verifiable information on conservation measures and demonstrate tangible progress rather than rely on administrative assurances.

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The statement came a day after the J&K and Ladakh High Court gave the Government three days to submit a factual statement on key conservation issues concerning the river during proceedings in Public Interest Litigation (PIL) No. 8/2017 on October 29.

Amicus Curiae Nadeem Qadiri had sought details on the extent of legal and illegal mining along the Jhelum, the number of sewage treatment plants proposed and the status of embankments constructed or removed for flood protection.

Welcoming the court's intervention, EPG also referred to the compliance affidavit submitted by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, which details measures undertaken by various government departments concerning flood management, wetland conservation and river protection.

The group urged the Government to clarify the progress made under the measures outlined in the affidavit and provide verifiable answers to the questions raised before the court.

It said continued judicial monitoring was important to ensure accountability among Government departments and translate environmental commitments into concrete action.