EPFO organizes Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Regional Office Jammu, organized Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN) 2.0 today at the premises of KC Education Society, Jammu.

The programme was presided over by Devinder Singh, Enforcement Officer, along with Bal Krishan, Enforcement Officer. During the interaction, the officers highlighted the importance of regular engagement between EPFO, employers and employees to facilitate timely compliance, improve service delivery and ensure that eligible workers are able to access their social security entitlements.

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The main focus of the programme was the Employees’ Enrolment Campaign, 2026 (EEC 2026). The campaign is aimed at facilitating voluntary compliance by employers and extending the benefits of provident fund, pension and insurance to eligible workers. The scheme will remain open till 31st of October this year.

Further, the participants were sensitized about the benefits and objectives of the VISHWAS Scheme. The participants were apprised of the salient features of the scheme, which has been introduced by EPFO as a special initiative for the amicable and time-bound resolution of pending damages cases under Section 14B of the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, or Section 128 of the Code on Social Security, 2020.

In addition, participants were sensitized about major Government initiatives contributing to employment generation, workforce formalization and labour welfare. These included the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, aimed at promoting employment, employability and formalization, as well as the Four Labour Codes, which seek to streamline and modernize the labour-law framework.

The interactive session also provided an opportunity for participants to raise queries related to EPFO services, pension matters and online facilities. Officers resolved grievances on the spot and guided stakeholders on the effective use of EPFO’s digital services.

Senior representatives from KC Education Society, Jammu, Mohit Uppal, System Administrator along with other officials and employees, actively participated in the programme.