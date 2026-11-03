EPFO Jammu bags Bhavishya Nidhi Award for Best Remote Office in India

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office Jammu, has been conferred the Bhavishya Nidhi Award 2026 for Best Remote Office in India in recognition of its performance in expanding social security coverage and improving citizen-centric services.

The award was presented to Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I and Officer-in-Charge, Jammu, Sumeet Singh, by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya at a function organised to mark the 74th Foundation Day of EPFO at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

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The function was attended by Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Chandra Bhushan Kumar, and Central Provident Fund Commissioner Ramesh Krishnamurthi.

Under the Vishwas 2026 Scheme, the Jammu office issued more than 150 certificates by November 2, securing the top position nationally in this regard.

It also organised over 250 outreach programmes across the region during the past year to spread awareness about social security schemes and facilitate their implementation, particularly in remote and far-flung areas.

The office also undertook initiatives to help pensioners update their Digital Life Certificates, especially those facing mobility constraints.

In collaboration with India Post Payments Bank, it participated in the nationwide Digital Life Certificate 4.0 campaign to provide doorstep services to pensioners.

The number of establishments covered by the Jammu office increased from 14,389 in 2025-26 to 15,110 in 2026-27, while membership rose from 6, 22, 756 to 6, 49, 084 during the corresponding period.

At present, more than 3,900 establishments are complying with EPFO provisions, with around 1.6 lakh active members.

During the current financial year, the office settled 80,946 claims involving Rs 267.53 crore.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, 2,564 of the 3,852 eligible establishments in Jammu have registered under the scheme. These registrations cover 9,874 eligible beneficiaries under Part A and 29,675 under Part B.

The office acknowledged the guidance and support extended by Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner Ajay K Mehra, Zonal Office, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, in implementing various initiatives.