EPFO holds awareness seminar on Vishwas-2026 scheme with BBIA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) today organised an interactive awareness seminar with the newly elected office bearers of the Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) to highlight the benefits of the newly launched Vishwas-2026 Scheme and other key social security initiatives.

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I Sumeet Singh congratulated BBIA President Tarun Singla on his election and expressed hope that the association would continue to strengthen the industrial ecosystem in the region.

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During the seminar, EPFO officials explained the features of the Vishwas-2026 Scheme, which was launched on June 29, 2026, for the time-bound settlement of pending damages cases under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, and the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Enforcement Officer Devinder Singh said the scheme will remain in force for six months and urged eligible establishments to make use of this one-time opportunity.

Welcoming the initiative, Tarun Singla, who is also Chairman of the Federation of Industries Jammu, said the scheme would provide significant relief to establishments that faced delays in EPF remittances due to genuine reasons by reducing penalties and encouraging voluntary compliance.

Senior BBIA office bearers, including Senior Vice President Viraaj Malhotra and Secretary Abhishek Mahajan, attended the programme along with industry representatives.

The association assured EPFO that it would spread awareness about the scheme among its members and encourage eligible establishments to avail its benefits.

The seminar concluded with an interactive session in which participants appreciated EPFO’s outreach efforts and reiterated their commitment to ensuring better compliance with social security provisions.