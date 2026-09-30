EPFO-exempted establishments occupy significant position in PF framework: official

MUMBAI, Sep 29: EPFO-exempted establishments occupy a unique and significant position within the Provident Fund framework, and the statutory body being the custodian of employees' social security future needs to build trust and confidence of its members, a top official said on Tuesday.

Addressing a workshop for employers and trustees of PF-exempted establishments and on AMNESTY, 2026 at the BSE here, Uma Mandal, Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner (ACC) (HQ) Mumbai also said that the EPFO regime is passing through a transition from a regulatory mechanism to an environment of consultation and advisory role.

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An EPFO-exempted organisation is an establishment covered by the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, but has received an exemption under Section 17 to manage its employees' provident fund through its own approved PF trust instead of having EPFO maintain the accounts directly.

The workshop was conducted by the EPFO, Zonal Office, Mumbai, in association with BSE Limited.

It brought together EPFO officials, employers, trustees, financial-sector experts and representatives of domestic and foreign banks to discuss the regulatory framework for exempted establishments and practical approaches to protecting members' savings.

Technical sessions covered exemption, investment norms, risk-based audits and regularisation of PF Trusts, alongside operational experiences shared by established trusts.

"Exempted establishments occupy a unique and significant position within the Provident Fund framework. Behind every account number and every investment statement ultimately, there is a member, whose social-security interest we are collectively entrusted to protect. We are the custodian of Employees' Social Security future and we need to build trust and confidence of our members," Mandal said.

"We are passing through a transitory period from a regulatory mechanism to an environment of consultation and advisory role, which gives us an opportunity to examine our processes, strengthen our governance mechanisms, improve transparency and, ultimately, deliver better service to our members," Mandal emphasized.

EPFO, Mumbai Bandra Zone oversees 161 PF exempted establishments, representing about 14-lakh contributing members and 40-lakh UAN accounts with a total corpus of approximately 1.30 lakh crore assets under management.

This scale underscores the importance of strengthening trustee capacity, regulatory compliance and sound fund management to safeguard members' savings, according to a statement.

The workshop also explained the new simplified Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for management and regulation of exempted establishments.

Protection of members' rights remained central to the SOP discussion. The session covered inoperative and non-KYC accounts, inclusion of applicable interest in transferred accumulations, public notices in surrender and cancellation cases, and fixed timelines for processing.

Improvement notices and corrective action, with cancellation treated as a last resort, were also discussed, the statement said.

Talking about the AMNESTY, 2026 scheme, which is a one-time, six-month window for private provident fund trusts to regularise their legal compliances, Ritesh Saini, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-1, explained the regularisation pathways for trusts opting to comply as unexempted establishments and those seeking to continue as exempted establishments.

His presentation addressed audits, complete member records, reconciliation of liabilities, KYC compliance, and protection of employee benefits during regularisation and transfer of funds.

The presentation on the new regulatory framework of exemption covered eligibility for exemption, responsibilities of employers and Boards of Trustees, electronic records and returns, member benefits, and procedures for continuation, surrender and cancellation of exemption.

The session on the prescribed investment pattern, the principal asset classes available to exempted trusts, and their risk-return characteristics distinguished the investment framework for exempted trusts from EPFO's own investment practices and highlighted due diligence in investment decisions.

The presentation described a single framework replacing multiple SOPs and a manual, clearer documentation requirements, online surrender procedures and electronic transfer of past accumulations. (PTI)