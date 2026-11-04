EOW Kashmir Takes Rs 35-Lakh Cheque Fraud Case To Court; Chargesheet Filed In Pulwama

SRINAGAR, Nov 4: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Crime Branch Jammu and Kashmir has filed a chargesheet in connection with an alleged financial fraud involving Rs 35 lakh, bringing the investigation to a close with the matter now placed before the competent court for judicial proceedings.

According to an official statement, the chargesheet in FIR No. 44/2026, registered under Sections 318(2), 336(3) and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), has been presented before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Pulwama.

The accused has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Yatoo, son of Ali Mohammad Yatoo, resident of Chanpora, Rajpora, Pulwama.

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The case originated from a written complaint alleging financial deception during the settlement of accounts between two individuals involved in a partnership business.

As per the complaint, an amount of Rs 35 lakh was found outstanding against the accused following the reconciliation of business transactions. The complainant alleged that the accused issued a cheque towards repayment of the liability.

However, the cheque was subsequently returned unpaid by the bank after it emerged that it had been issued in the name of the accused’s father, who had reportedly died two years earlier. The complaint further alleged that the accused had signed the cheque himself despite it bearing his deceased father’s name.

During the investigation, the EOW examined the relevant material and financial records and, according to the agency, found the allegations substantiated. The investigating officer, SI Farooq Ahmad, completed the investigation and submitted the chargesheet before the court for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, SSP EOW Kashmir has urged people to exercise caution while entering into business partnerships and financial dealings. The public has also been advised to maintain proper written records, verify cheques and other financial instruments, and remain alert to possible fraudulent transactions.

The filing of the chargesheet marks the completion of the investigation at the police level, while the matter will now be decided through judicial proceedings.(KNC)