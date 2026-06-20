EOW Kashmir Files Chargesheet in Multi-Lakh Telecom Project Fraud Case; Accused Booked For Cheating

SRINAGAR, Jun 20: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Crime Branch Jammu and Kashmir has filed a chargesheet before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sopore, in connection with a telecom project fraud case involving allegations of cheating and financial deception.

According to officials, the chargesheet was presented in FIR No. 44/2023 registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code against Harkeet Singh, son of Guru Mohan Singh, a resident of Kali Mata Mandir, Lal Bangla, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The case originated from a written complaint alleging that the accused had lured the complainant into investing money on the promise of securing an AT&T inbound sales call project purportedly linked to a United States-based telecom company. The complainant alleged that substantial funds were obtained by the accused on the basis of false commitments and assurances regarding the project.

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During the course of investigation, EOW Kashmir conducted a detailed probe and collected documentary as well as circumstantial evidence. Investigators established that the accused had allegedly resorted to fraudulent misrepresentation and dishonest inducement, thereby causing wrongful financial loss to the complainant.

Officials said the investigation revealed that the accused had no intention of fulfilling the commitments made and had secured money through deceptive means. Based on the evidence gathered, the allegations were found substantiated, leading to the filing of the chargesheet before the competent court for judicial adjudication.

The Economic Offences Wing reiterated its commitment to tackling financial crimes and protecting citizens from economic frauds. The agency urged members of the public to exercise caution while dealing with investment proposals, business ventures and employment-related projects that promise high returns or lucrative opportunities without proper verification.

EOW Kashmir has advised the public to remain vigilant against cyber and economic frauds and immediately report any suspicious financial activity. Complaints related to economic offences can be lodged with the Senior Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing Kashmir, Crime Branch J&K, while victims may also submit grievances through the official email platform of the wing.(KNC)