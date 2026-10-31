EOW Kashmir Files Chargesheet Against Two For Duping Job Seekers Of Rs 15 Lakh

Srinagar, Oct 31: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Crime Branch J&K has filed a chargesheet against two persons for allegedly duping job seekers of over Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of providing overseas employment, officials said.

A spokesperson said the EOW Kashmir has filed a chargesheet in case FIR No. 32/2026 under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 10/24 of the Emigration Act before the Court of PT&E, Srinagar, against Sajad Abdullah, son of Mohammad Abdullah Sheikh, resident of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, Srinagar, and Jahangir Ahmad Tanky, son of Hafizullah Tanky, resident of Sheshgari Mohalla, Khanyar, Srinagar.

He said the case was registered following complaints alleging that the accused, proprietors of M/s Al-Aqsa Global Services Pvt. Ltd., Moomin-Abad, Lane-04, Batamaloo, Srinagar, lured people with promises of lucrative overseas employment in reputed foreign companies and collected advance payments exceeding Rs 15 lakh.

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The spokesperson said the promised jobs were not provided and cheques issued towards refunds were dishonoured due to insufficient funds. The investigation revealed that the consultancy was registered as an excursion agent for tour and travel services and not as a recruiting agent, and was operating without the requisite registration for overseas recruitment.

It was further established that both accused received lakhs of rupees in their respective personal bank accounts from complainants on the pretext of providing overseas employment but failed to fulfil their promises.

He said that despite sustained efforts, accused Jahangir Ahmad Tanky could not be traced and had been absconding since 2025.

The investigation was concluded as proved, and the chargesheet has been filed before the competent court for judicial determination. SSP EOW Kashmir advised job seekers to verify the credentials of recruitment agencies and avoid paying advance fees to unauthorised agencies. (KNO)