EOW Kashmir Files Chargesheet Against Man Accused Of Forging LG’s Signature, Official Letterhead

Srinagar, Oct 1: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Crime Branch Kashmir, has filed a chargesheet against a Pulwama resident in a case involving the alleged fabrication of an official communication using a counterfeit government letterhead and forged signature of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the EOW, the chargesheet has been presented before the Court of Sub-Judge, Srinagar, in connection with FIR No. 29/2026, registered under Sections 204, 319(2), 336(2) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused has been identified as Saqlain Mushtaq Dar, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, resident of Deeri, Pulwama.

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The case pertains to a communication purportedly addressed to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag, which allegedly falsely projected itself as having been issued by the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Investigators found that the communication had allegedly been prepared on a counterfeit official letterhead and carried a forged signature, with the purported objective of influencing the functioning of the Anantnag District Police Administration.

The EOW said the investigation involved examination of the circumstances surrounding the preparation and use of the communication and collection of relevant evidence.

Following the investigation, the allegations were found to be supported by the evidence collected by the investigating agency.

The EOW said the investigation was accordingly concluded as “Proved”, following which the chargesheet was submitted before the competent court for judicial determination.

The matter will now be examined by the court in accordance with law.

The Economic Offences Wing has also urged members of the public to remain cautious about fraudulent communications allegedly issued in the name of government authorities, senior officials or constitutional functionaries.

The agency advised people to verify the authenticity of suspicious government letters, official communications, letterheads and signatures before acting upon them.

The public has further been asked to report any suspected instance of impersonation, fabrication or misuse of forged official documents to the Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch J&K.

Information or complaints can be brought to the notice of SSP EOW Srinagar, Crime Branch J&K, Abdul Waheed Shah, or communicated through the official email address sspeow-kmr@jkpolice.gov.in.(KNC)