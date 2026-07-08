EOW Kashmir Files Chargesheet Against Former Patwari

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The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of the Crime Branch J&K has filed a chargesheet against Leyaket Ali Khan S/o Mehboobullah Khan then Patwari and presently Naib Tehsildar, a resident of Babapora Haihama, Kupwara. The case pertains to a complaint alleging manipulation of revenue records to transfer jointly owned ancestral land in Halqa Haihama/Gundi Sana in favour of the accused and his brother fraudulently. Investigation established that the accused, abused his official position by making false entries in Khasra Girdawari registers, replacing official record pages.