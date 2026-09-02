EOW Kashmir Files Chargesheet Against Five In Forged Teachers Appointment Orders Case

SRINAGAR, Sept 2: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of the Crime Branch J&K has filed a chargesheet against five persons in a case involving alleged fabrication and use of forged transfer and adjustment orders for securing appointments as teachers in the Education Department, officials said on Wednesday.

The charge-sheet was presented before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Budgam, in FIR No. 36/2021 registered under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 and 120-B RPC.

Those chargesheeted included Nisar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Iqbal Colony Tral, Pulwama; Shakir Gull, resident of Kachdoora, Shopian; Mohammad Ayaz Rather of Takipora, Ratnipora, Shopian; Sheikh Ruhail Ahmad, resident of Kachdoora, Shopian; and Tanveer Ahmad Rather, a resident of Khudpora Mowgam, Anantnag.

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The case originated from a communication received from the Director, School Education Kashmir, regarding three persons who had joined as teachers in Zone Nagam, Charar-i-Sharief, Budgam, on the basis of purported transfer/adjustment orders allegedly issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir.

Following the communication, a probe was ordered. During the investigation, the questioned orders were found to bear forged signatures as well as fabricated order and dispatch/endorsement numbers, the Crime Branch said.

Records obtained from the Zonal Education Officer (ZEO), Nagam, and the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Budgam, confirmed that Mohammad Ayaz Rather, Sheikh Ruhail Ahmad and Tanveer Ahmad Rather had been transferred/adjusted on the basis of the questioned documents.

Verification conducted with the Directorate of School Education Kashmir further established that its order book had been closed as on December 31, 2019, indicating that the order and endorsement numbers mentioned in the questioned documents were fictitious.

The investigation also revealed that the three individuals had never been appointed anywhere in the Education Department, according to the Crime Branch.

EoW said the probe further found that accused Nisar Ahmad Bhat, a teacher, and Shakir Gull allegedly acted as facilitators/intermediaries in the matter. Nisar Ahmad Bhat was also found to have allegedly arranged the means and machinery for fabrication and printing of the forged official documents.

The EoW said the allegations were found substantiated during investigation and the charge-sheet was accordingly presented before the court for judicial determination.