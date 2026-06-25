EOW Kashmir Chargesheets Two Accused In Fake Agricultural Products Scam

Srinagar, Jun 25: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of the Crime Branch, Jammu and Kashmir, has filed a chargesheet against two individuals for their alleged involvement in cheating, criminal conspiracy and the distribution of spurious agricultural products in the Kashmir Valley.

According to an official statement, the chargesheet has been filed in FIR No. 33/2018 under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sopore.

The accused have been identified as Shahbaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohammad Sultan Bhat, a resident of Goripora, Bomai, Sopore, and Kursheed Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Khaliq Mir, a resident of Shadimarg, Kalampora, Rajpora in Pulwama district.

Advertisement

The case stems from an investigation launched on the basis of a complaint alleging the circulation and sale of counterfeit “Glo Potash” agricultural products in various parts of the Kashmir Valley.

During the investigation, the Economic Offences Wing found evidence suggesting that the accused had allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy to distribute fake agricultural products with the intention of making wrongful financial gains. Their actions are stated to have caused losses to orchardists, horticulturists and the company concerned.

Officials said the filing of the chargesheet marks the completion of the investigation, and the matter will now proceed before the competent court for judicial proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Economic Offences Wing has advised the public to remain vigilant against economic fraud and the sale of counterfeit products. People have been urged to report any such incidents to the Senior Superintendent of Police, EOW Kashmir, Crime Branch J&K.

Victims of economic fraud can also submit their complaints through email at sspeow-kmr@jkpolice.gov.in, the statement added. (KNC)