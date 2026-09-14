EOW Kashmir Chargesheets Notorious Fraudster In Fake Government Job Scam

Srinagar, Sept 14: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Crime Branch J&K has filed a chargesheet against an alleged notorious fraudster accused of cheating people on the pretext of securing government jobs, officials said.

The chargesheet has been presented before the Hon’ble Court of Forest Magistrate, Srinagar, in connection with FIR No. 12/2026, registered under Sections 420, 468 and 471 IPC, pertaining to cheating and forgery.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Majeed Mir, son of Abdul Rahim Mir, a resident of Lishti­yal, Kalaroos, Kupwara.

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According to the investigation, the case originated from a written complaint alleging that the accused fraudulently obtained lakhs of rupees from the complainant on the promise of arranging a government job for his son.

The accused allegedly produced an appointment order purportedly issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). During verification, the document was found to be fake and forged, leading to further investigation by the EOW.

The Crime Branch said that the allegations were substantiated during the course of investigation, following which the chargesheet was submitted before the competent court for judicial determination.

Investigators further said that the accused has been named in 15 criminal cases registered across the Kashmir Valley, highlighting the alleged extent of his involvement in economic offences.

The accused was arrested on July 18, 2026, and is presently lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar.

According to the EOW, Abdul Majeed Mir allegedly impersonated influential persons and bureaucrats with the intention of misleading, deceiving and cheating unsuspecting members of the public.

The Economic Offences Wing has urged people to exercise extreme caution while dealing with individuals promising government jobs in exchange for money, particularly when such persons claim to have links with senior officials or government departments.

The general public has also been advised to verify appointment letters and employment offers through official government channels before making any payment.

People who have been victims of economic fraud have been advised to report such incidents directly to SSP EOW Srinagar, Crime Branch J&K, Abdul Waheed Shah.

Complaints can also be submitted through the official email address: sspeow-kmr@jkpolice.gov.in.

The case will now be subject to judicial proceedings before the competent court.