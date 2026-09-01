EOW Kashmir Chargesheets Man In Land Grabbing, Forgery Case

Srinagar, Sep 1: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Crime Branch J&K on Tuesday said it has filed a chargesheet against a Srinagar resident in a land grabbing case involving alleged forged documents and an attempt to obtain building permission from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

In a statement, an official spokesperson said the EOW Kashmir of Crime Branch J&K has filed a chargesheet in FIR No. 08/2016 under Sections 420/511, 167, 471 and 120-B RPC before the court of the Sub-Judge, Srinagar, against Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, son of Ghulam Ahmad Malik, a resident of Barapather, Haft Chinar, Srinagar, and the then Patwari, who is now deceased.

He said the case emanated from a complaint alleging that the accused, in conspiracy with each other, attempted to grab land bearing Khasra No. 642 and obtain building permission from the SMC using forged documents.

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Accordingly, a probe was ordered and, during the course of the investigation, the allegations were substantiated. The investigation revealed fraudulent documentation, misrepresentation of material facts and alleged misuse of official position. The investigation was closed as “Proved”, and the chargesheet was filed before the competent court for judicial determination.

The spokesperson said the Crime Branch has advised the public to remain vigilant against such economic frauds and report any suspicious activities to the SSP, EOW Kashmir. Victims may also lodge complaints through email at sspeow-kmr@jkpolice.gov.in. (KNO)