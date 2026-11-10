EOW Kashmir Chargesheets Man For Posing As CID Officer, Duping People

Srinagar, Nov 10: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Crime Branch J&K has filed a chargesheet against a man accused of impersonating a CID officer and cheating people by promising government jobs and favours through forged official documents.

The chargesheet in an FIR registered in 2023 under Sections 420 and 468 IPC was filed before the Court of Sub-Judge, Srinagar, against Ghulam Hassan Dar, a resident of Dhobi Ghat, Hazratbal.

According to the EoW investigation, the accused allegedly posed as a CID officer posted in Delhi and used the false identity to win people's trust and extract money from them by promising government-related favours.

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Among the promises made was the transfer of an employee of the Railway Department from Uttarakhand to Srinagar. He also allegedly assured a victim of securing a Nursing Orderly appointment in the Health Department, handing over fake appointment orders and a forged deputation letter to make the claims appear genuine.

The accused allegedly cheated victims of lakhs of rupees in the process.

The EOW said the allegations were substantiated during the investigation, which was subsequently concluded as proved.

As the accused is absconding, the chargesheet was filed in absentia under Section 512 CrPC for judicial determination.