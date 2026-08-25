EOW Kashmir Chargesheets Man For Allegedly Cheating Cancer Patient’s Family Of Lakhs

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of the Crime Branch J&K has filed a charge-sheet before the Court of the Sub-Judge, Srinagar, against Afaq Ahmad Thug, son of Ghulam Qadir, resident of New Colony, Hazratbal, near Shiwala Mandir, Anantnag, presently residing at 10-Green Enclave, Barmuni Road, Sunjwan, Jammu.

The charge-sheet has been filed in connection with FIR No. 25/2026, registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the Crime Branch, the case originated from a written complaint alleging that the accused had cheated the complainant by offering to arrange medicines for his wife, who was suffering from cancer, at substantially cheaper rates.

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The complainant alleged that, relying on the assurance given by the accused, he paid lakhs of rupees for procurement of the medicines. However, the accused allegedly failed to supply the medicines as promised and did not fulfil the commitment made to the complainant.

Following receipt of the complaint, the Economic Offences Wing Kashmir initiated an investigation into the allegations. During the course of the probe, the investigating agency stated that the allegations levelled in the complaint were substantiated by the evidence collected during investigation.

The investigation further revealed that the accused and the complainant were schoolmates at a boarding school more than four decades ago, a relationship which, according to the probe, was relevant to the circumstances in which the complainant placed trust in the accused.

After completion of the investigation and on the basis of the evidence collected, the Crime Branch EOW Kashmir presented the charge-sheet before the competent court for judicial determination in accordance with law.

The filing of the charge-sheet marks the completion of the investigation by the agency, while the final determination of guilt or otherwise rests with the competent court of law.

The Crime Branch has meanwhile advised members of the public to remain vigilant against economic frauds, particularly schemes involving promises of unusually low-cost medicines or other financial inducements.

The agency has urged people to verify such claims before making payments and to report any suspicious financial activities or fraudulent transactions to the SSP, Economic Offences Wing Kashmir.

Complaints can also be submitted through the official EOW Kashmir email: sspeow-kmr@jkpolice.gov.in.(KNC)