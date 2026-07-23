EOW Kashmir Chargesheets Four Accused In ₹2.50 Crore Shawl Fraud Case

SRINAGAR, Jul 23: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of the Crime Branch J&K has filed a chargesheet against four accused persons in connection with an alleged multi-crore shawl cheating case involving fraudulent transactions worth over ₹2.50 crore.

According to officials, the chargesheet in FIR No. 55/2022, registered under Sections 420, 120-B and 201 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), has been presented before the Court of the Sub Judge Small Causes, Srinagar, after the completion of the investigation.

The accused named in the chargesheet have been identified as Arshid Ahmad Shora alias Bilal, Firdous Ahmad Mir, Firdous Ahmad Bhat, and Aftab Ahmad Shah, all residents of Srinagar.

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The case originated from a complaint alleging that the accused, led by Arshid Ahmad Shora alias Bilal, persuaded the complainant to supply high-value shawls worth more than ₹2.50 crore on the assurance of substantial financial returns. However, after receiving the consignment, the accused allegedly failed to make the agreed payments, causing significant financial losses to the complainant.

During the course of the investigation, the EOW Kashmir recovered 338 shawls valued at approximately ₹68 lakh, which were subsequently handed over to the complainant under the directions of the competent court.

With the investigation now complete, the Crime Branch has filed the chargesheet before the court for judicial proceedings against the accused.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch Kashmir has urged the public to remain vigilant against economic frauds and financial scams. It advised citizens to immediately report any suspicious financial activities to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Kashmir, and encouraged victims of such frauds to lodge complaints through the official email address of the EOW.(KNC)