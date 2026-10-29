EOW Kashmir Chargesheets Five In Migrant Property Fraud Case

Srinagar, Oct 29: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir has filed a chargesheet against five accused in a case involving the alleged fraudulent sale of 14 kanals and 3 marlas of migrant property in Pattan after payments exceeding Rs 1 crore were made, officials said.

In a statement issued to the news agency a spokesperson said the EOW Kashmir of Crime Branch J&K had filed a chargesheet in FIR No. 34/2017 under Sections 420, 419, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Sopore, against five accused in a case involving alleged cheating, forgery and fraudulent sale of migrant property.

The accused identified during the investigation are Brij Nath, son of Tara Chand, resident of Amit Nagar, Muthi, Jammu; Gh. Mohi-Ud-din Dar, son of Ab Khaliq Dar, resident of Samson, Budgam; Gh. Mohd Sheikh, son of Ab. Ahad Sheikh, resident of Sachin Banit, Beerwah, Budgam; Zahoor Ahmed Dar, son of Gh. Mohammad Dar, resident of Margipora, Pattan; and Reyaz Ahmad Rather, son of Mohd Sultan Rather, resident of Margaripora, Pattan, Baramulla.

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The spokesperson said the case was registered following a written complaint alleging the fraudulent sale of 14 kanals and 3 marlas of land bearing Survey No. 349 at Mouza Wussan, Goshbugh, Pattan, owned by Jawahar Lal Bhat.

Despite payments exceeding Rs 1 crore, possession of the land was allegedly not handed over, nor was the amount refunded. The investigation revealed that the accused allegedly conspired to cheat the complainant through impersonation, fabricated identity documents and misuse of a purported Power of Attorney, the spokesperson said.

He said two accused, Brij Nath, also known as Soom Nath, Hadi Nath and Mohan Lal, and Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Dar, were arrested in late September. While Dar secured bail, Brij Nath remains lodged in Central Jail. Other cases against both accused are also under investigation, he added.

The spokesperson further said the EOW Srinagar had earlier filed a chargesheet in FIR No. 27/2021 in August 2023 against Brij Nath Bhat, son of late Tara Chand Bhat, resident of Indira Nagar, Srinagar, and Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, son of Abdul Ahad Sheikh, resident of Sachen Bannet, Beerwah, Budgam. The latest chargesheet is the second filed against both accused, the statement said.

SSP EOW Kashmir has advised the public to thoroughly verify land ownership and documents before entering into property transactions to prevent fraud and financial losses.