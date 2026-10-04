EOW Kashmir Chargesheets Accused In Two Major Job And Land Fraud Cases

Srinagar, Oct 4: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Crime Branch J&K has filed two separate chargesheets before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, against Abdul Majeed Mir, son of Abdul Rahim Mir, resident of Kalaroos Lishtiyal, Kupwara, in cases involving allegations of cheating, impersonation, forgery and fraudulent collection of money from job seekers.

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly targeted people by making false promises of government employment and land allotment and used forged documents to lend credibility to his claims.

In FIR No. 13/2026, registered under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340(2) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the investigation found allegations that the accused obtained ₹2.10 lakh from a complainant on the pretext of arranging employment.

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The investigation further alleged that a fake appointment order purportedly issued by the Airport Authority of India was provided to support the fraudulent claim.

In a separate case, FIR No. 10/2025, registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 201 of the IPC, the accused allegedly impersonated a Duty Officer attached to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Investigators alleged that he used the false identity to promise government jobs and land at SDA Colony, Bemina, and collected approximately ₹60 lakh from individuals. Fake appointment and land-allotment documents were allegedly issued to the victims as part of the scheme.

The EOW stated that both chargesheets have now been presented before the competent court for judicial determination in accordance with law.

The investigation also revealed that Abdul Majeed Mir is allegedly involved in 15 separate criminal cases registered across the Kashmir Valley, highlighting the serious nature of the allegations against him.

The EOW Kashmir has meanwhile urged members of the public to exercise caution while dealing with individuals offering government jobs, land allotments or other official benefits in exchange for money.

People who believe they have been subjected to economic fraud have been advised to approach the SSP EOW Srinagar, Crime Branch J&K, or submit their complaints through the official email sspeow-kmr@jkpolice.gov.in.

Authorities have reiterated the need for the public to verify employment and land-related claims through official channels before making any payments.(KNC)