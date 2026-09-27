EOW Arrests Long-Absconding Man For Allegedly Luring Buyers Into Land Deals Using Multiple Identities

Srinagar, Sep 27: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of the Crime Branch J&K has arrested a long-absconding accused allegedly involved in multiple cases of cheating, forgery and land fraud involving migrant properties.

The accused, identified as Soom Nath Koul, a resident of 22-Lotus Tower, Bangalore North, Karnataka, and presently residing at Janipur, Jammu, was arrested in compliance with the orders of the Court of Sub-Judge, Srinagar.

The accused allegedly lured individuals into purchasing land by posing under different identities, including Brij Nath Bhat, Mohan Lal Dhar and Hadi Nath Dhar, and subsequently cheated them in connection with land transactions.

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EoW said a special team was constituted to execute the court orders and, after sustained efforts, succeeded in tracing and apprehending Koul, who had allegedly remained absconding for several years.

During the period of his absconding, 'hue and cry' notices were issued and published on several occasions to trace him. Investigators alleged that he had been using different identities to evade detection.

According to the EoW, five cases have been registered against the accused in connection with allegations of cheating, forgery and land-related fraud involving migrant properties. The alleged modus operandi involved the use of fake powers of attorney and agreements to sell.

The investigation has revealed that Koul allegedly induced individuals to purchase land by representing himself under different identities, including Brij Nath Bhat, Mohan Lal Dhar and Hadi Nath Dhar, besides Soom Nath Koul.

The Crime Branch said the alleged fraud runs into crores of rupees and was carried out in connivance with other accused persons. In one of the cases, a chargesheet was filed against Koul in absentia under Section 512 of the CrPC.

The arrest comes days after the Crime Branch arrested Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar, of Jawalapora, Samson, Budgam, who was allegedly found involved in the same case.

The arrest of Soom Nath is part of the ongoing investigation. The Crime Branch said further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the alleged financial fraud, identify the land transactions involved and establish the role of other persons allegedly connected with the offences.