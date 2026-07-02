EoW Chargesheets Four For Securing Health Dept Jobs With Fake Certificates

Srinagar, Jul 2: The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch, Kashmir has filed a chargesheet against four persons for allegedly obtaining Health Department jobs through forged educational certificates, nearly 12 years after the recruitment fraud was detected, officials said on Thursday.

The accused were charged under Sections 420, 468 and 471 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

According to the Crime Branch, the case was registered following a complaint alleging that the four candidates, selected by the Services Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB) for various posts in the Health Department, had obtained appointments on the basis of fake and forged educational testimonials.

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"During verification, the documents submitted by the accused were found to be forged and inconsistent with the records furnished at the time of selection. Consequently, their selections were cancelled," EOW said in a statement.

The investigation established that the accused had dishonestly procured government employment by using forged certificates, thereby cheating the authorities, it added.