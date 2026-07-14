EOW arrests wanted job fraudster linked to 11 cases

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 13: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Kashmir, has arrested a wanted alleged job fraudster linked to 11 criminal cases involving cheating, forgery and fake employment documents across Kashmir, executing a long-pending arrest warrant in a 2015 Crime Branch case.

The accused, Abdul Majeed Mir, son of Abdul Rahim Mir and a resident of Lashtiyal, Kalaroos in Kupwara district, was arrested in connection with FIR No. 17/2015 registered at the then Crime Branch Kashmir under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

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According to the Crime Branch, the arrest warrant had been issued by the court of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, after the accused allegedly evaded the judicial process despite the investigation having been completed and a charge sheet filed before the competent court.

Officials said the accused was apprehended by EOW Kashmir following specific inputs.

He was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody. He has since been lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar.

Police described Mir as a habitual offender allegedly involved in a series of employment-related frauds across Kashmir.

Besides the 2015 Crime Branch case, he is facing 10 other criminal cases registered with EOW Kashmir, the erstwhile Crime Branch Kashmir and police stations in Maisuma, Kupwara, Pantha Chowk and Lal Bazar.

The cases include FIR No. 15/2018 registered at Crime Branch Kashmir, FIR No. 02/2020 at Police Station Maisuma, FIR No. 24/2022 and FIR No. 114/2025 at Police Station Kupwara, FIR No. 42/2025 at Police Station Pantha Chowk, FIR No. 46/2025 at Police Station Lal Bazar, FIR No. 10/2025 and FIR Nos. 12, 13 and 18 of 2026 registered by EOW Kashmir.

According to officials, four of these cases are currently under investigation, while charge sheets have already been filed in the remaining seven before the competent courts.

The Crime Branch said the cases primarily involve allegations of cheating and the use of forged employment documents to defraud people.