Environment Panel Of J&K Assembly Flags Civic Infrastructure Gaps In Jammu

Jammu, Nov 16: The Committee on Environment of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday conducted an on-the-spot inspection of various areas in the city to assess environmental concerns and civic infrastructure deficiencies, particularly those related to sewerage management, drinking water supply and sanitation.

Headed by CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami, the Committee started its tour with a visit to the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex and adjoining localities of the old city, with one of its members and National Conference legislator Salman Sagar calling for a detailed examination of the shortcomings in the smart city projects and fixing accountability.

Talking to reporters, Tarigami said the committee was constituted under the mandate of the Legislative Assembly to examine environmental issues and work toward improving citizens' quality of life.

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The objective was to ensure that people have access to clean air, safe drinking water, better sanitation and properly maintained streets, emphasising that environmental concerns should remain above political considerations," he said.

"We have also noticed garbage dumps at several places in Jammu, just as there are similar issues in Srinagar. This is not about politics. Whether it is the previous government or the present one, our common objective should be to ensure that Mubarak Mandi and the entire city of Jammu remain clean and beautiful," Tarigami said.

Stressing the importance of environmental protection, he called for collective efforts by the government, administration, elected representatives and citizens to address civic problems.

Sagar said the committee's objective was to bring elected representatives and senior government officers together to address public issues, but ground realities in several localities presented a concerning picture.

Referring to the condition of Mubarak Mandi and its adjoining areas, he said residents had complained that little had changed since 2007, with dilapidated streets and bylanes, inadequate sewage management and problems in drinking water supply.

He said residents had also raised concerns about sewage and drinking water allegedly mixing due to leakages in pipelines, calling for urgent intervention to address these basic infrastructure deficiencies.

Despite the implementation of the Smart City project, Sagar said several fundamental civic issues remained unresolved.

"We need to examine the shortcomings in the Smart City projects - why they occurred, how they happened, who was responsible, where the problems arose and what the reasons were," he said, stressing the need to fix accountability and undertake corrective measures. (Agencies)