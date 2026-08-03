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Environment degradation Has Adverse Effects On Society: VC IUST

    Prof Shakil Romshoo, University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora,  said environment degradation has adverse effects on society.  He said in the conference “Nature-Based Solutions for Enhanced Climate Resilience and Livelihood in Himalayas”  organised by the IUST,...

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Daily Excelsior
07:05 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Prof Shakil Romshoo, University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora,  said environment degradation has adverse effects on society.  He said in the conference “Nature-Based Solutions for Enhanced Climate Resilience and Livelihood in Himalayas”  organised by the IUST, solutions are  intended to be formulated to check this degradation

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