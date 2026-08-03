Environment degradation Has Adverse Effects On Society: VC IUST
Prof Shakil Romshoo, University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, said environment degradation has adverse effects on society. He said in the conference “Nature-Based Solutions for Enhanced Climate Resilience and Livelihood in Himalayas” organised by the IUST,...
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Prof Shakil Romshoo, University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, said environment degradation has adverse effects on society. He said in the conference “Nature-Based Solutions for Enhanced Climate Resilience and Livelihood in Himalayas” organised by the IUST, solutions are intended to be formulated to check this degradation
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