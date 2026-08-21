'Entirely Unconstitutional': Rajnath Singh Hits Out At Congress Over Vande Mataram Row

New Delhi, Aug 21: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched a strong attack on the Congress over its decision to restrict the singing of Vande Mataram to its first two stanzas at party programmes, calling the move "entirely unconstitutional" and "reprehensible".

Singh said the Congress Working Committee's decision to adhere to its 1937 resolution on the National Song raised questions not only about its commitment to constitutional obligations but also about its patriotism.

"The Congress's formal refusal not only to honour Vande Mataram but to outright oppose it is extremely regrettable and, from a constitutional perspective, a very serious matter," Singh said.

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He argued that Parliament, as the country's supreme legislative institution, had the authority to enact laws binding on citizens and institutions. "If someone refuses to abide by it, their loyalty to the Constitution certainly comes under suspicion, and if someone refuses to honour the national song, a question mark is placed on their patriotism as well," he said.

The remarks came amid an escalating political confrontation between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress over the rendition of Vande Mataram. The Congress Working Committee on Wednesday resolved that only the first two stanzas would be sung at party events, reaffirming a 1937 decision. Congress has maintained that the decision reflected the position adopted by its leadership during the freedom movement.

Singh also linked the Congress's present position to the political circumstances surrounding the 1937 resolution. He alleged that the decision to limit the song at the time was taken under pressure from the Muslim League and warned against what he described as a recurrence of such "appeasement" politics.

"The resolution of 1937 that the Congress refers to was one that the Congress passed by bowing down to the radical demands of the Muslim League, and its consequence was witnessed by the country in the future in the form of partition," Singh said.

"Compromising with radical elements has always proven fatal for the country, and today, when the Congress is surrendering in the same manner to radical elements, it is a serious warning sign for the future of the country," he added.

Singh further alleged that the Congress had exposed what he termed its "foolish and dangerous intentions" by opposing the complete rendition of the National Song.

"I believe that this decision of the Congress is entirely unconstitutional and reprehensible, and from a political perspective, it is one that will create a serious crisis in the future," he said. "By opposing Vande Mataram, the Congress has revealed its foolish and dangerous intentions to the country."

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in Sanskritised Bengali in 1875, Vande Mataram was later incorporated into his novel Anandamath. The song became a powerful symbol of the freedom movement, particularly during the Swadeshi movement, and was subsequently accorded the status of India's National Song. (Agencies)