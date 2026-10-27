Entire J&K Would Have Been Part Of India Had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Handled It: Chouhan

New Delhi, Oct 27: Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday criticised former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru over his handling of Kashmir and for opposing Somnath temple reconstruction, while invoking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy of national integration and strong governance.

Digitally delivering the 67th Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture at the All India Radio here, Chouhan said the country's current geographical shape would not have been possible without Patel's efforts to integrate princely states into the Indian Union after Independence.

"If only Kashmir was also left for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to resolve, perhaps the part that went to Pakistan would not have gone," he said, criticising Nehru's decision to announce a ceasefire during the 1947-48 war with Pakistan.

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Chouhan claimed that Indian forces were advancing against Pakistani forces and tribal fighters when the ceasefire was announced, and had this not happened, the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir would have been part of India.

He also claimed that Patel had the support of a majority of Congress members to become the country's first prime minister but accepted Nehru's appointment because of Mahatma Gandhi's wishes.

"Such an example of sacrifice is very rarely seen," he said, describing Patel as a leader whose commitment to national unity took precedence over personal ambition.

The minister said Patel had persuaded several princely states to join India through negotiations and used force where necessary. Hyderabad, Junagadh and Bhopal were examples of the challenges faced during this integration process, he said, calling Patel a visionary whose contribution was central to the making of modern India.

Drawing a parallel between Patel's legacy and the Narendra Modi government's policies, Chouhan cited the abrogation of Article 370, action against terrorism and efforts to eliminate Naxalism as steps towards strengthening national unity.

The government's approach to national security reflected Patel's emphasis on a strong state and zero tolerance towards terrorism, he said.

On the Somnath temple, Chouhan said it was Patel's resolve to rebuild the shrine after Independence despite opposition from Nehru.

He alleged that Nehru had expressed displeasure when then President Rajendra Prasad was scheduled to attend its inauguration.

The minister recalled Patel's role in the Kheda and Bardoli agitations in Gujarat, saying he had mobilised farmers against the British government's attempts to collect revenue despite crop failures and economic hardship.

Calling villages central to India's development, Chouhan cited rural housing, sanitation, roads and tap water connections as initiatives aimed at improving living conditions. He also said foodgrain production had increased by 50 per cent since 2014 to 376.56 million tonnes.

Chouhan highlighted Patel's support for women's education and social reform, saying he had opposed child marriage and believed that educating women was essential for the progress of society. He cited the provision for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies as a significant step towards political empowerment.

He also credited Patel with laying the foundations of the Indian Administrative Service and the Indian Police Service, saying a strong administrative structure was essential to preserve the country's unity and integrity.

Describing Patel as the architect of India's integration, Chouhan praised Modi for establishing the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, saying the monument had become a symbol of national pride.

He said the 150th anniversaries of Patel's birth, the composition of 'Vande Mataram' and tribal leader Birsa Munda's birth offered an opportunity to renew people's commitment to national unity and development.

Chouhan urged citizens to follow Patel's ideals, saying the country needed not only to remember those who fought for its freedom but also to work towards fulfilling their vision of a developed India.

The Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture series, organised by Akashvani since 1955, honours the legacy of India's first deputy prime minister, home minister and information and broadcasting minister.

The lecture will be broadcast nationwide on Akashvani's National Hook-Up on October 31 at 9.30 pm, coinciding with National Unity Day, which marks Patel's birth anniversary. The inaugural lecture was delivered by C Rajagopalachari in 1955, while last year's 66th edition was delivered by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (Agencies)