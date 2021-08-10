Ensure uninterrupted power supply to rural belts: DDC Chairman

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: DDC Chairman, Jammu district, Bharat Bhushan today asked the Jammu Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (JKPDCL) to prioritize the issue of providing round the clock electricity to rural belts by way of augmenting the existing infra rationally.

Bharat Bhushan said this while chairing a meeting of JKPDCL for reviewing the projects dedicated to improve the power scenario in rural areas. He asked concerned officials to pace up the works so that the dwindling power infrastructure can be improved sooner than later. He also took stock of Government projects being carried out by the private contractors for rural belts. He made it clear that quality should not be compromised.

All DDC members of Jammu District, KK Thappa, Superintendent Engineer JKPDCL and officials of various wings of JKPDCL were present in the meeting.

The DDC Chairman also directed for completion of all projects in a time bound manner so that people should not have to suffer anymore. He said that there is no dearth of Central funds but need of the hour is to make a system responsible to complete the allotted power projects in a time bound manner with an aim to make adequate use of Central Government Funding to enhance the power edifice in rural areas.

Expressing grave concern of a relatively new problem which the people are facing this summer with regard to frequent damages to power transformers, Bharat Bhushan said that time has come when those behind such negligence should not be allowed to go scot-free rather there should be a proper mechanism to fix the responsibility and stern action against such kind of delinquency.

Vice Chairman DDC Jammu, Suraj Singh Bhau expressed discontent over the culture of neglecting rural areas when the issue of power supply comes. He said that the rural population has an equal right to get uninterrupted power supply and it is the duty of JKPDC not to discriminate rural areas.