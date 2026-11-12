Ensure timely benefits of Govt schemes to people: CM to officers

‘Accelerate execution of ongoing works’

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 11: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a comprehensive review meeting in Udhampur to assess the district's developmental scenario, progress of ongoing projects and delivery of essential public services, directing officials to accelerate project execution and ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach people in a timely manner.

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Omar e-inaugurated four developmental projects of the Rural Development Department (RDD), completed at a cumulative cost of Rs 5.06 crore, strengthening grassroots development infrastructure in the district.

The inaugurated projects include the District Development Council (DDC) Building at Udhampur, constructed at a cost of Rs 235.76 lakh; Block Development Council (BDC) Building at Parlidhar, costing Rs 80.17 lakh; BDC Building at Jaganoo, completed at a cost of Rs 84.41 lakh; and BDC Building at Sewna, constructed at a cost of Rs 106.32 lakh.

The projects have been executed under the CAPEX budget and cater to Udhampur East, Ramnagar and Chenani constituencies.

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During the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed all departments to accelerate the execution of ongoing developmental works, with particular emphasis on improving physical progress and ensuring optimal financial utilisation. He stressed that developmental projects must move forward in a coordinated and time-bound manner, with accountability at every level.

Calling for closer monitoring of projects being executed under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), Omar directed that their progress be reviewed fortnightly to identify bottlenecks, address implementation-related issues and ensure timely completion. He emphasised the need to maximise utilisation of allocated funds and ensure that the district derives full benefit from the available financial assistance.

The Chief Minister also stressed the timely release of funds under various development and relief schemes, particularly the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), observing that delays in fund disbursement should not impede public works or deprive beneficiaries of timely assistance.

On issues concerning project implementation, Omar Abdullah directed district authorities to expedite pending forest clearances in accordance with prescribed rules and procedures, while ensuring close coordination with the concerned departments to avoid unnecessary delays in developmental works.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Ananth Dwivedi gave a detailed presentation on the district's overall developmental profile, sector-wise achievements, ongoing projects, financial and physical progress, and preparedness for the winter season.

Reviewing major infrastructure initiatives, the meeting was apprised of the progress of the Government Medical College (GMC), Udhampur, at Baili, which has achieved 88 per cent overall physical progress. Updates were also shared on national highway projects along NH-244, NH-44 and NH-1A, besides the Mantalai tourism development project being undertaken under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, for which the Request for Proposal (RFP) is scheduled to close in November 2026.

Several deputations also called on the Chief Minister during his visit and apprised him of various public issues and demands concerning their respective areas and sectors.

Ministers Ali Mohammad Sagar, Sakina Itoo, Javed Rana, Mir Saifullah, Shamim Firdous and Altaf Ahmed Wani; Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani; MLA Chenani Balwant Singh Mankotia; MLA Udhampur West Pawan Kumar Gupta; MLA Udhampur East Ranbir Singh Pathania; MLA Ramnagar Sunil Bhardwaj; Acting Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta; Divisional Commissioner Jammu Vikas Kundal; Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Ananth Dwivedi; and divisional and district heads of various departments attended the meeting.