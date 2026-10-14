Ensure terror networks don’t find safe haven in region: Shah

1st meeting of BIMSTEC countries’ HMs

*Calls for disrupting terrorist financing

NEW DELHI, Oct 13:

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called for stronger regional cooperation among BIMSTEC countries to combat terrorism, disrupt terrorist financing and organised crime, and ensure that terrorist networks do not find a haven in the region.

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Addressing the first Home Ministers' meeting of BIMSTEC countries here, Shah said the trust underlying the partnership of the grouping is strengthened by the belief that each member country's security arrangements should contribute to the security of the other members.

Emphasising the importance of five key areas of cooperation - drug control, counter-terrorism and legal cooperation, repatriation of fugitive criminals, cyber-security and cybercrime investigations, and institutional cooperation and capacity building, he said there was a need for a coordinated regional approach to combat illicit financial transactions and terror financing.

Underlining India's policy of 'Zero Tolerance' towards terrorism, Shah called for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism, cross-border organised crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and emerging cyber threats.

He said a collective resolve was needed to prevent terrorist networks from finding shelter, establishing bases and training facilities, mobilising resources or conducting activities against other member countries.

Highlighting counterterrorism and law enforcement as key areas of cooperation, the Home Minister called for exchange of actionable intelligence through existing nodal agencies and greater coordination to combat terrorist financing and organised crime.

“He stressed the importance of timely intelligence sharing, financial investigations, mutual legal assistance, and extradition to ensure that criminals and terrorists are brought to justice," a government statement quoted him as saying.

Shah also urged all members to cooperate in mutual legal assistance and extradition in accordance with their national laws and applicable agreements, saying such cooperation will strengthen efforts to bring criminals to justice.

He stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation among law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and border management agencies, the statement said.

In his address, Shah told Home Ministers and senior officials of the grouping to translate cooperation into practical mechanisms that strengthen citizens' safety and agencies' capabilities.

On the problem of narcotics smuggling, Shah said it cannot be stopped through the efforts of one country alone.

“We must adopt a whole-of-region approach. The illegal proceeds from drugs provide financial strength to organised crime and are also used for terrorist financing. The diversion of precursor chemicals and transactions through the dark web make this challenge even more complex," he said.

Shah said that India believes that drug trafficking is essentially 'death trafficking' and reiterated that there is nothing "golden" about the trafficking of narcotics, referring to two key drug peddling routes internationally known as the Golden Crescent and the Golden Triangle.

He said this is not merely the drug trade, but an attack on the lives of our youth, society, culture, and the future of coming generations.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

It aims to promote economic and technical cooperation among countries bordering the Bay of Bengal and in its neighbourhood.

Terming cooperation in disaster management across the BIMSTEC region one of his highest priorities, Shah recalled that, during the 6th Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed establishing a "BIMSTEC Disaster Management Centre" in India.

The Home Minister noted that this centre is planned to be established in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

"This initiative underscores India's exemplary role as a 'first responder' in the field of disaster management across the entire region, he said and urged the member countries to actively participate in making the proposed centre operational. (PTI)