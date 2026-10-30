Srinagar, Oct 30: Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo on Friday urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to take steps to reduce the frequent traffic congestion due to security convoy movement here on the national highway.

In a post on X, Itoo said security is paramount, "but so is the well-being of our people".

"While travelling frequently on the Srinagar-Anantnag-Kulgam-Qazigund National Highway, it is deeply distressing to see ambulances stranded, students missing classes and ordinary citizens waiting 15-30 minutes, sometimes even hours, for convoy movement. What fault have our people committed to endure such hardships?" Itoo wrote.

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Itoo, the Minister for Health and Medical Education, urged the LG Sinha and the security establishment to devise more citizen-friendly traffic management protocols.

"I earnestly appeal to @OfficeOfLGJandK @manojsinha_ Sb and the concerned authorities to explore practical traffic management measures that uphold essential security protocols while ensuring uninterrupted passage for ambulances and minimising public inconvenience," she said.

"Security and compassion must go hand in hand. Let governance be reflected not just in policies, but in the everyday lives of citizens through dignity, sensitivity and meaningful relief," she added.