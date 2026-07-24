Ensure safety, well-being of all pilgrims of Baba Barfani: LG

Sinha reviews security, yatra arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level security review meeting with senior officials from the Army, J&K Police, Civil Administration, CAPFs, and key security agencies. He directed officials to remain highly vigilant, step-up intelligence-led anti-terror operations and proactively neutralize emerging security threats.

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The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; S.J.M. Gillani, Special DG Coordination PHQ; Lt Gen Balbir Singh, GOC 15 Corps; Lt Gen P K Mishra, GOC 16 Corps; Chanderkar Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home; Pankaj Thakur, Additional Director, Intelligence Bureau; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO SASB; Nitish Kumar, ADGP, CID; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, IGPs, senior officials of Civil Administration, Police, Army, Security forces, Intelligence Agencies and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

The Lieutenant Governor also comprehensively reviewed logistics and safety arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in light of the recent inclement weather and heavy rainfall across the region.

He instructed all departments to maintain seamless coordination and ensure the safety, well-being and convenience of all pilgrims of Baba Barfani.

He directed for comprehensive department-wise review of all amenities including rigorous audits of fire and emergency services, power grids, and water supply infrastructure.

More than 3,91,000 pilgrims have performed darshan at the holy cave in the first 20 days.

The Lieutenant Governor said the resumption of the Yatra is strictly contingent upon weather conditions.

In view of recent heavy rains, the Lieutenant Governor directed for strengthening flood protection measures and immediate clearance of debris from all nallahs along the pilgrimage tracks.

He emphasized the need for continuous operational readiness, focusing on round-the-clock disaster response preparedness, ensuring clean tracks and well-maintained sanitation facilities and adequate reserves of rations, LPG, kerosene, and emergency medical supplies.

Sinha instructed officials to strictly prohibit unregistered service providers along the route and to enforce a mandatory 100% prepaid service system.

He also instructed for the setting up of additional power DG sets, round-the-clock healthcare services, adequate availability of manpower, oxygen cylinders, and ambulances. To ensure a swift response to potential incidents, the Lieutenant Governor instructed officials to maintain active traffic management, conduct regular vehicle inspections, ensure all equipment is functional, and issue timely weather alerts. He also directed that every tent must have a fire extinguisher and specialized wildlife units be stationed along the tracks.

He also commended the hard work and dedication of J&K Police, Indian Army, Civil Administration, Security Forces, Shrine Board, service providers, volunteers, stakeholders, and the citizens for making the holy Yatra of Shri Amarnathji safe and successful.

Additional Chief Secretary, Power Development Department, Ashwani Kumar; Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Anil Kumar Singh; Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism Department, Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma; Commandant General, Home Guard / CD & SDRF, A. G. Mir; Nodal Officer for Pahalgam Axis, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Nodal Officer for Baltal Axis, Rahul Yadav; Administrative Secretaries and senior officials of all the line departments also attended the meeting.