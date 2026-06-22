PMAY-G 2.0: J&K Govt Orders Review of Excluded Eligible Beneficiaries, Fixes Accountability for Lapses

Srinagar, Jun 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government’s Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has directed field officers to ensure that no genuinely eligible household is deprived of benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) 2.0, while ordering immediate review and rectification of cases where deserving beneficiaries may have been wrongly excluded from the beneficiary list.

According to an official communication issued by Mohammad Aijaz (IAS), Secretary to the Government, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, concerns and grievances have been received from several districts regarding the exclusion of eligible households during the finalization of the Permanent Wait List (PWL) under PMAY-G 2.0.

The department noted that representations from various areas have highlighted instances where deserving beneficiaries were reportedly rejected or deleted due to inadvertent errors, deficiencies in surveys, or verification-related issues. The government has emphasized that such cases require immediate attention to ensure that no eligible family is denied the housing benefits envisaged under the flagship scheme.

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The Secretary has directed the Directors of Rural Development for Jammu and Kashmir divisions to issue necessary instructions to all Assistant Commissioners Development (ACDs) and Block Development Officers (BDOs) to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, while deleting ineligible households from the beneficiary list.

The communication further instructs officers to identify, examine, and rectify cases where genuinely eligible beneficiaries may have been erroneously rejected or removed from the list. It also calls for prompt redressal of grievances and representations received from the public regarding exclusion from the PMAY-G 2.0 beneficiary list, with corrective action to be taken wherever required.

The Rural Development Department has warned that any omission, rejection, or deletion of a genuinely eligible beneficiary resulting from negligence, lack of due diligence, improper verification, or oversight will be viewed seriously. Officials found responsible for such lapses shall be held personally accountable and liable for appropriate action under the relevant rules.

Describing the issue as a matter of utmost importance, the department has directed all concerned officers to accord top priority to the exercise and ensure timely resolution of all genuine cases.

The order, issued on June 22, 2026, aims to strengthen transparency and fairness in the implementation of PMAY-G 2.0 and ensure that deserving rural households receive the benefits intended under the housing scheme.