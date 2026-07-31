Ensure expeditious implementation of assurances made in House: Panel

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 30: The Committee on Government Assurances of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly today convened a meeting to review the Action Taken Report (ATR) on assurances pertaining to the Information Department, with particular focus on measures undertaken to tackle fake news, misinformation and dissemination of verified public information.

The meeting was chaired by Ali Mohammad Sagar, Chairman of the Committee and attended by Ghulam Mohi ud Din Mir, Chander Prakash Ganga, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, Sheikh Ahsan Pardesi, Mehraj Malik and Shabir Ahmad Kullay, members of the committee.

Advertisement

The meeting was also attended by Commissioner Secretary Information, R Alice Vaz; Special Secretary Information, Director Geology and Mining, Joint Director Information (Hqr), Joint Director Information Kashmir, Joint Director Geology and Mining, other senior officers of Information and Mining departments, besides Secretary J&K Legislative Assembly, Manoj Kumar Pandit and other officers of Assembly secretariat.

During the meeting, the Committee undertook a detailed review of the assurances made on the floor of the House regarding initiatives aimed at curbing fake news, countering misinformation and strengthening the dissemination of authentic and timely Government information through credible communication channels.

The Committee was informed about the measures being implemented by the Information Department to promote fact-based public communication, strengthen institutional mechanisms for verification of information and enhance public awareness against the spread of misleading and fabricated content. It was also informed that under the Draft Media Policy 2026, prevention of misinformation and fake news has been proposed as one of the policy objectives.

It was also given out that other measures like dedicated Nodal officers in each department of J&K have been proposed in Draft Media Policy, 2026 to curb fake news and misinformation.

The Committee also reviewed the progress made on the assurances and sought updates on the initiatives taken to ensure prompt dissemination of verified information in the larger public interest.

Emphasising the importance of responsible information dissemination in the digital era, the Chairman observed that effective coordination among departments and timely communication with the public are essential to curb misinformation and maintain public confidence. He stressed on the need for sustained awareness campaigns, capacity building and adoption of modern communication tools to counter the menace of fake news.

The Chairman also directed the Information Department to finalise the Draft Media Policy, 2026 and Media Accreditation process in time bound manner. He directed the concerned officers to ensure expeditious implementation of all assurances made before the House and to maintain close monitoring of the progress so that commitments are fulfilled within the stipulated timelines.

The Committee also reviewed the Action Taken Report on assurances relating to the Mining Department. A detailed discussion was held on the status of implementation of various assurances, with the Committee seeking updates on the measures undertaken by the department to address issues concerning regulation of mining activities, enforcement mechanisms and other commitments made before the Legislature.

The Chairman impressed upon the officers of the Mining Department to ensure effective implementation of the assurances through coordinated efforts, regular monitoring and strict adherence to the decisions taken by the Government.